Turkish UAV flies over Greek islet

A Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, commonly known as a drone, flew over the islet of Kinaros on Monday morning.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), the incident occurred at 11.125 a.m. with the UAV flying at a height of 19,000 feet.

The UAV entered Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan and violated Greek airspace, GEETHA said.

The drone was identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement.

Kinaros is part of the Dodecanese in the Eastern Aegean and is located west of Kalymnos and Leros and east of Amorgos.