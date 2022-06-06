Dendias to visit Montenegro for talks

Bilateral ties and regional security will be in focus as Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias travels to Montenegro for talks with senior officials Tuesday.

Dendias will first meet with his counterpart Ranko Krivokapic, ahead of a joint press conference at 11.30 a.m. (local time). The two ministers will then attend a working lunch.

Later Tuesday, Dendias will be received by Montenegro Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic and Parliament speaker Danijela Durovic.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement issued Monday, the meetings will focus on bilateral ties, the EU prospects of the Western Balkans, and regional security, particularly in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.