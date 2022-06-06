NEWS

Dendias to visit Montenegro for talks

Dendias to visit Montenegro for talks
[AP]

Bilateral ties and regional security will be in focus as Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias travels to Montenegro for talks with senior officials Tuesday.

Dendias will first meet with his counterpart Ranko Krivokapic, ahead of a joint press conference at 11.30 a.m. (local time). The two ministers will then attend a working lunch.

Later Tuesday, Dendias will be received by Montenegro Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic and Parliament speaker Danijela Durovic.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement issued Monday, the meetings will focus on bilateral ties, the EU prospects of the Western Balkans, and regional security, particularly in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

 

Diplomacy Balkans
READ MORE
In Tirana, Dendias meets with Rama and counterpart
NEWS

In Tirana, Dendias meets with Rama and counterpart

Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace
NEWS

Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace

Germany’s Scholz wants Western Balkans in EU
NEWS

Germany’s Scholz wants Western Balkans in EU

Croatia passes law paving way for euro currency introduction
NEWS

Croatia passes law paving way for euro currency introduction

US approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria
NEWS

US approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria

Vucic wins nearly 60% of votes in Serbia presidential election, preliminary results show
NEWS

Vucic wins nearly 60% of votes in Serbia presidential election, preliminary results show