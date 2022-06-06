NEWS

Road to green transport stumbling on staff shortages, EU official tells Athens discussion

Athens, Thessaloniki, Ioannina, Kalamata and Trikala are implementing sustainable transportation programs that can help bring the European Union closer to its target of 100 climate neutral cities by 2030, EU Commissioner for Transportation Adina Valean told a discussion at Athens University on Monday.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the biggest challenge for my generation and yours. We have set a target to reduce emission from transport by 90% by 2050,” Valean told an audience of students, researchers and startuppers, admitting that “there are no easy solutions.”

The EU is providing the tools to help member-states achieve these targets, she said, but one of the biggest problems on the road to greener transportation is a shortage of staff. The Commission, she added is seeking to address the issue with better working conditions and bringing more women into traditionally male-dominated professions. 

