Teenager arrested over Athens mugging

Police in Athens have arrested a 16-year-old boy they believe is part of a gang that carried out a series of muggings against other teenagers in the neighborhood of Pangrati.

According to a police announcement published on Monday, the suspect and his cohorts allegedly cornered teenagers walking around the hip Athens district and threatened them into handing over their cash and cell phones.

During a search of the 16-year-old’s home, police seized a balaclava mask, a pocketknife, a collapsible baton, a hammer, a screwdriver and a pair of reinforced gloves they believe may have been used in at least one mugging.

Investigators have reportedly linked the suspect to an incident that took place at Pangrati’s Plyta Square on February 8, in which two boys aged 14 were the victims.

Police are now looking for at least two more suspects who, along with the 16-year-old, are believed to have formed the core of the gang, which is seen behind several muggings in the area over recent months.