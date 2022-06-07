NEWS

New Covid infections, deaths rise

Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Tueday said it has recorded 5,610 new cases of coronavirus and 189 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The numbers were higher than Monday’s 2,501 new cases and ten deaths. A total of 3,478,779 people have been officially infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic while the death toll has risen to 29,951.

There were also 120 intubated patients in hospitals on Tuesday, EODY said, one more than the previous day.

