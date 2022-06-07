NEWS

Thessaloniki man arrested for shooting gun into air, drug possession 

A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly firing a firearm during a possible altercation outside his home in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, according to a local press report.

Officers responded to a dispatch about a man who, according to local residents cited in the report, shot at least five times into the air with a 9mm firearm and broke the entrance of an apartment building where he is believed to be a resident.

The same report said shouting was heard but there were no reports of injuries. The suspect then fled the scene with his car but was detained by pursuing officers at a side street of Egnatia Odos highway outside the city.

Deputies brought three children and another person to the local police station to testify on the incident and found a large quantity of drugs during a raid in an apartment, the report in GRTimes.gr said.

