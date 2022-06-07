Dendias to travel to Pristina on Wednesday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will pay a visit to Pristina on Wednesday for talks with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, as well as Besnik Bislimi, first deputy prime minister for European integration, development and dialogue and chief negotiator in the Pristina-Belgrade Dialogue.

He is also expected to have a joint meeting with representatives of the International Community in Pristina (UNMIK, Council of Europe, OSCE, EULEX, EU/EUSR Office, KFOR and ambassadors from the Quint countries, namely France, Germany, the UK, the US and Italy).