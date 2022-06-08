Sakellaropoulou: Greece will never stop defending sovereignty

Greece is a pillar of stability that always acts in accordance with the principles of international law and good neighborliness but it “will not stop defending its sovereignty and rights, taking all necessary deterrent measures for its security, but also for peace in our wider region,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in Lithuania on Wednesday, where she on an official visit at the invitation of President Gitanas Nauseda.

In a joint press conference with her Lithuanian counterpart, Sakellaropoulou said she had a very constructive discussion with Nauseda on bilateral and regional issues, including Ukraine.

“Greece has stood by Ukraine from the very beginning, offering defense equipment, carrying out multiple humanitarian aid missions and welcoming Ukrainian refugees. We fully support and implement all the sanctions imposed by the European Union against the aggressor Russia,” she said.

She added that “the same need for “the practical defense of the international rule of law in Ukraine from expansionist aspirations and revisionist narratives also exists in the Eastern Mediterranean, which, unfortunately, has not ceased to be a theater of escalating tensions due to Turkey’s infringing conduct.” [AMNA]