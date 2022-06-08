Bulgaria’s ITN party exits coalition government

Slavi Trifonov, TV host and singer and leader of There is Such a People party is seen in this handout picture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Nov 30, 2020. [Reuters]

Bulgaria’s populist party There Is Such a People (ITN) will exit the four-party ruling coalition that took office in December, taking its four ministers out of the government, its leader Slavi Trifonov said on Wednesday in a video statement on his Facebook page.

Trifonov said his party did not agree with the revision of the state budget approved earlier on Wednesday and accused the leading centrist PP party of leading the country towards bankruptcy by raising new debt and failing to deliver results in fighting corruption.

He also accused the ruling PP party of attempting to lift the veto on the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia, disregarding Bulgaria’s national interests.

“As of today, I am taking out the ministers of ITN and I am putting an end to this coalition and this agony,” Trifonov said.

The PP party declined to give an immediate comment. It is expected to give a press conference later on Wednesday. [Reuters]