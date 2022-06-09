Students and professors to protest campus police

In response to unconfirmed reports that the new university police will start working on Friday, opponents are mobilizing students and professors to hold protest rallies on Thursday.

Sources from the Hellenic Police (ELAS) deny they intend to activate the so-called University Institutions Protection Team (OPPI) immediately, while representatives of the rectorates also state that they are unaware of the possible presence of the university police on campuses on Friday.

Nevertheless, rallies have been announced for Thursday afternoon, while on Friday the student associations of Athens have announced they will wait for the new special guards early in the morning at the gates of the Athens University Campus and the National Technical University Campus in Zografou as well as the Athens University of Economics and Business in central Athens.