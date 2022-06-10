Greek scientists pioneer therapy for osteoarthritis

A new cell therapy to treat osteoarthritis has been developed at the Cell and Gene Therapy Center in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at the Marianna V. Vardinoyannis-ELPIDA Children’s Oncology Unit at Agia Sofia Children’s Hospital in Athens.

The treatment entails the regeneration of the joint and drastically reduces inflammation.

Osteoarthritis is a common form of degenerative joint disease, affecting 13.1% of adults in Greece. Available medications offer pain relief, while the surgical replacement of the joint requires a long recovery period.

The results of the project, carried out within the framework of the national action program called Research-Create-Innovate, were published in the international scientific journal Histology and Histopathology.

The next step is to draft and implement a clinical study to highlight the therapeutic effect and possible complications of treatment.