NEWS

Greece detects first case of monkeypox infection

Greece detects first case of monkeypox infection
[Reuters]

Greece has detected its first case of the rare monkeypox virus infection in a traveler, according to initial tests, the country’s national health agency EODY said in a statement on Wednesday.

The patient, who had recently traveled to Portugal, is in hospital and is in a steady condition, EODY said. Samples have been sent for further confirmation tests.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes. [Reuters]

Health Monkeypox
READ MORE
Suspected monkeypox case detected in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Suspected monkeypox case detected in Thessaloniki

Monkeypox presents moderate risk to global public health, WHO says
NEWS

Monkeypox presents moderate risk to global public health, WHO says

Expert says monkeypox ‘not pandemic’
NEWS

Expert says monkeypox ‘not pandemic’

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says
NEWS

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

Plan for free breast cancer tests for women aged 50-69
NEWS

Plan for free breast cancer tests for women aged 50-69

Kos to get a new hospital, prime minister announces
NEWS

Kos to get a new hospital, prime minister announces