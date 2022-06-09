NEWS

Erdogan takes issue with US military presence in Greece

Erdogan takes issue with US military presence in Greece
[Reuters]

As Turkey prepares to hold annual drills on the Aegean coast on Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed frustration with the increased US military presence in Greece, following the signing of a five-year defense pact between Athens and Washington in October 2021.

“There are nine US bases right now. They were established in Greece. Against whom were they established? The answer they give is ‘against Russia.’ We don’t buy it, take no offense,” Bloomberg quoted Erdogan as saying late on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Erdogan’s comment comes amid a deepening rift with Greece – prompted by increasingly aggressive rhetoric emanating from Ankara, including threats that Turkey will challenge sovereignty of Greece’s Aegean islands – and a chill in ties with the United States and the European Union.

The Turkish president also reiterated Ankara’s opposition to the inclusion in NATO of Sweden and Finland, accusing the Nordic countries of harboring groups Turkey claims are terrorists.

Turkey US Security
READ MORE
US seeking closer Greece ties to contain Turkey, analyst says
ANADOLU REPORT

US seeking closer Greece ties to contain Turkey, analyst says

State Department warns against ‘provocative actions that could lead to deadly accidents’
NEWS

State Department warns against ‘provocative actions that could lead to deadly accidents’

US, Turkish presidential advisers discuss ‘Russian aggression’ in Ukraine
NEWS

US, Turkish presidential advisers discuss ‘Russian aggression’ in Ukraine

US envoy: Greece partnership no threat to Turkey
NEWS

US envoy: Greece partnership no threat to Turkey

Turkey says it will do ‘what is necessary’ after Syria attacks, criticizes Russia, US
NEWS

Turkey says it will do ‘what is necessary’ after Syria attacks, criticizes Russia, US

Turkey seeks to buy 40 F-16 fighters, upgrade 80 more
NEWS

Turkey seeks to buy 40 F-16 fighters, upgrade 80 more