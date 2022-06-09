NEWS

Greece responds to Turkish claims about islands with maps

Greece responds to Turkish claims about islands with maps

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday responded to recent Turkish claims regarding the sovereignty of the Aegean islands with the publication of 16 maps, demonstrating “in a vivid and irrefutable way the Turkish illegal unilateral actions and claims.”

The maps begin chronologically with the status quo enshrined in the Lausanne (1923) and Paris (1947) treaties.

They go on to present Turkish claims, beginning with the illegal licensing of the Turkish state oil company (TPAO) for exploration of oil fields in areas of the Greek continental shelf in the North Aegean in 1973, and continuing with the attempt to usurp  Greece’s  responsibility for Search and Rescue services in half of the Aegean in the 1980s, the “grey zone” theory in the 1990s, further  escalation with the granting of new licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean, the endorsement of the “Blue Homeland” as an official doctrine, the “Turkish-Libyan Memorandum,” reaching as far as the Turkish theory of the demilitarization status of the Aegean islands.

Here are the maps:

1923

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps0

1972

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps2

1973

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps4

1974

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps6

Turkish Search and Rescue (SAR) Regulation

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps8

1996

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps10

2009, 2012: Publication of TPAO licenses

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps12

2019: The “Mavi Vatan” (Blue Homeland)

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps14

2019: Signing of the Turkish-Libyan Memorandum

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps16

2020: The continental shelf claimed by Turkey

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps18

2020: TPAO’s applications for hydrocarbon exploration license in the area of
the Turkish-Libyan Memorandum

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps20

2020: Extension of the Search and Rescue area claimed by Turkey

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps22

Equidistance line determined in the Turkish-Libyan Memorandum

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps24

2021: The Turkish theory on the demilitarized Greek islands

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps26

Turkish claims today (2022)

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps28

Comparative depiction of Turkish claims/designs 1972-2022

greece-responds-to-turkish-claims-about-islands-with-maps30

Turkey Security
READ MORE
Erdogan takes issue with US military presence in Greece
NEWS

Erdogan takes issue with US military presence in Greece

Erdogan, Bahceli to attend EFES-2022 military exercise
NEWS

Erdogan, Bahceli to attend EFES-2022 military exercise

Deconstructing Ankara’s revisionism
NEWS

Deconstructing Ankara’s revisionism

Turkey breaks off high-level talks with Greece as rift grows
NEWS

Turkey breaks off high-level talks with Greece as rift grows

Greece planning major wall extension on border with Turkey
NEWS

Greece planning major wall extension on border with Turkey

Bracing for a further Turkish escalation
NEWS

Bracing for a further Turkish escalation