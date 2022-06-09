Court greenlights new migrant camp in Leros, cancels plan for Lamia

Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, approved the construction of a temporary shelter for irregular migrants on the island of Leros, cancelled plans for one in Lamia, central Greece, and postponed judgment on Malakassa, east Attica, with a series of decisions published Thursday.

Concerning the island of Leros, the court rejected an appeal to stop the construction of facilities at the Lakki Bay that could temporarily accomodate 1,940 third-countries and stateless persons. In its decision, CoS said “the Greek constitution does not ban the founding of Reception and Identification Centers and facilities on border islands, wherever there is a de facto need,” as long as the public interest was accounted for, balancing an effective management of migration flows and the islands’ economic and tourism development.

In terms of a new facility for Loutra Thermopylon in the Lamia, it said that construction required earthworks including digging for new roads and utility networks. Therefore the plan was rejected because it was not accompanied by the required environmental impact report.

The court also postponed a ruling on a new facility in Malakassa that would temporarily accomodate 1,500 third-countries nationals and stateless persons. The court said that the project lacked an environmental report, but since it was currently housing 935 foreigners, it should be granted a six-month deadline so the state could prepare such a report.

