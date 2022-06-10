NEWS

Thessaloniki: 4 Britons arrested over cocaine seizure in Italy

The arrest in Thessaloniki on Thursday of four people is linked to the seizure last month by Italian authorities in Calabria of 654 kilograms of cocaine onboard a ship bound for northern port city.

Police made the arrests as part of a large-scale operation to dismantle an international drug trafficking ring.

According to information received by Kathimerini, the arrested individuals, who are British, are expected to face charges in relation to the Italian seizure.

The cocaine had been stashed in a container filled with bananas that was part of a wider cargo of 50 containers ordered by a Greek import company.

The seizure had an estimated street value of 50 million euros.

