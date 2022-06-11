Kindergartens, primary schools to close 5.30 p.m.

Greece’s all-daykindergartens and primary schools will take part in a pilot program in the next academic year extending operating hours from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the government has announced.

The changes will affect 5,000 units across the country.

The Education Ministry has requested the recruitment of around 10,000 additional staff but the total number is expected to be closer to 3,500. Parents will still be able to pick up their children earlier in the day.