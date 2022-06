Τhe first ekathimerini.com weekly newsletter is out!

Coming out every Sunday, and offering: a selection of the week’s articles, sometimes on a single theme, sometimes on more; an opinion piece; briefs about the economy; a feature about Greek destinations (“Escapades”); a podcast; and an agenda of the coming week’s most important events, the Greek Letter will be an indispensable source of information.

Click here to register for the free newsletter.