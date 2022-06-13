Egypt plans to claim antiques seized from The Met

Egypt has said it plans to resort to justice to recover five Egyptian antiques seized from The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York as part of an investigation involving former Louvre museum President-Director Jean-Luc Martinez, ABC News reported, citing an article in The Art Newspaper last week.

The five objects, which are said to be worth more than $3 million in total, were confiscated from the museum by the New York District Attorney’s Office under a May 19 court order from the Supreme Court of the State of New York, ABC reports.

“Measures are being undertaken to recover those objects,” former Egyptian antiquities minister Zahi Hawass, a leading member of a committee the state had set up to repatriate stolen artifacts, told ABC News.