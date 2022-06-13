Stylianides signs MoU in Israel on civil protection

Greece signed its first memorandum of understanding with Israel for promoting civil protection, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister, Christos Stylianides, announced on Monday, as he started his visit to the country with a series of meetings aimed at strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed with Israeli Deputy Minister of Defense, Alon Schuster, while the meeting was attended by the head of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Yoram Laredo.

Stylianides will also meet with Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev who is in charge of the Fire Brigade, and Environment Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, to discuss strengthening cooperation between the fire fighting forces of the two countries, as well as issues related to policies to reduce the impact of the climate crisis in the southeastern Mediterranean.