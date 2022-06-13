NEWS

Crete: Murder suspect surrenders to the police

Crete: Murder suspect surrenders to the police
[InTime News]

A 44-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a 22-year-old man near the city of Rethymno, Crete, on Sunday, surrendered to the authorities on Monday morning.

The alleged perpetrator arrived at the Rethymno Security Sub-Directorate, accompanied by one of his two lawyers, state-run broadcaster ERT reported. According to the report, the man admitted shooting the victim and handed over the weapon to the police.

The crime happened on Sunday afternoon in the village of Argoulio. According to police sources, two men argued over animal grazing and a land dispute. The alleged perpetrator then followed the victim to his sister’s house where he shot him four times with a pistol.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in Rethymno and was pronounced dead.

Crime
READ MORE
Authorities probing visa scam at Greek embassy in Asia
NEWS

Authorities probing visa scam at Greek embassy in Asia

Thessaloniki: Four Britons arrested over cocaine seizure in Italy
NEWS

Thessaloniki: Four Britons arrested over cocaine seizure in Italy

Police operation underway in northern Greece to smash drug ring
NEWS

Police operation underway in northern Greece to smash drug ring

Greek Ombudsman reveals 308 cases of abuse by security forces in 2021
NEWS

Greek Ombudsman reveals 308 cases of abuse by security forces in 2021

Cyprus helps bust illicit sale of private data on Americans
NEWS

Cyprus helps bust illicit sale of private data on Americans

Students and professors to protest campus police
NEWS

Students and professors to protest campus police