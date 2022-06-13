Crete: Murder suspect surrenders to the police

A 44-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a 22-year-old man near the city of Rethymno, Crete, on Sunday, surrendered to the authorities on Monday morning.

The alleged perpetrator arrived at the Rethymno Security Sub-Directorate, accompanied by one of his two lawyers, state-run broadcaster ERT reported. According to the report, the man admitted shooting the victim and handed over the weapon to the police.

The crime happened on Sunday afternoon in the village of Argoulio. According to police sources, two men argued over animal grazing and a land dispute. The alleged perpetrator then followed the victim to his sister’s house where he shot him four times with a pistol.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in Rethymno and was pronounced dead.