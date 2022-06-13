Covid-19 cases on the rise but no reason for concern, expert says

New coronavirus infections have been on the rise in Greece in the past few days but there is no reason for concern yet, a health official said on Monday.

“There is an upward trend this week, the first after a long time, but I do not think there is any cause for concern,” said Gikas Magiorkinis, a clinical virologist and a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic. “At least 20 countries in Europe showed an upward trend last week,” he added.

Two weeks after the Greek government suspended all health restrictions (except face masks in hospitals, care homes and transport) health authorities announced 3,682 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, though deaths have dropped to single digits (8). There are also 110 patients on ventilators on Sunday.