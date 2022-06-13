NEWS

Covid-19 cases on the rise but no reason for concern, expert says

Covid-19 cases on the rise but no reason for concern, expert says
[Intime News]

New coronavirus infections have been on the rise in Greece in the past few days but there is no reason for concern yet, a health official said on Monday.

“There is an upward trend this week, the first after a long time, but I do not think there is any cause for concern,” said Gikas Magiorkinis, a clinical virologist and a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic. “At least 20 countries in Europe showed an upward trend last week,” he added. 

Two weeks after the Greek government suspended all health restrictions (except face masks in hospitals, care homes and transport) health authorities announced 3,682 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, though deaths have dropped to single digits (8). There are also 110 patients on ventilators on Sunday.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Covid-19 deaths pass 30,000 milestone
NEWS

Covid-19 deaths pass 30,000 milestone

EODY announces 4,493 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
NEWS

EODY announces 4,493 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

New Covid-19-related deaths drop to nine
NEWS

New Covid-19-related deaths drop to nine

Lower number of new Covid infections
NEWS

Lower number of new Covid infections

Culture minister tests positive for coronavirus
NEWS

Culture minister tests positive for coronavirus

Stylianides tests positive for Covid-19
NEWS

Stylianides tests positive for Covid-19