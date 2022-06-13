Shooting incident in west Athens, no injuries

An apparent drive-by shooting took place in west Attica on Monday morning, though no injuries were immediately reported, according to state-run broadcaster ERT.

The unknown perpetrators, riding in two cars, started shooting towards a house near the corner of Scholariou and Frantzi Streets, in the district of Ano Liosia and then fled. The attack damaged the exterior of the house and a parked car but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police forces are at the scene.