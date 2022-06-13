Culture Minister extols ‘dedication, creativity’ of late National Gallery director

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni expressed her “real pain” at the loss of Marina Lambraki-Plaka, the art historian and director of the National Gallery in Athens for almost 30 years, who passed away in hospital on Monday morning at the age of 83.

“It is with real pain that we say goodbye to Marina Lambraki Plaka, the woman who devoted herself wholeheartedly, for 30 years, to the National Gallery, to art, to Greek creators,” Mendoni said in her statement.

The minister extolled Lambraki Plaka’s contribution in making Greek artists such as Theodoros Vryzakis, Nikephoros Lytras, Nikolaos Gyzis, Georgios Iakovidis, Nikos Chatzikyriakos-Ghikas, Fotis Kontoglou, Yannis Tsarouchis, Panayiotis Tetsis better known to an international audience.

“We owe her a big thank you for the dedication, creativity and love she showed all these years in the Gallery, in art, in Greece. I personally thank her for her friendship and the art lessons she offered us generously, charmingly, and unforgettably. My deepest condolences to her family and friends,” Mendoni added.