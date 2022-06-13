Greece denies involvement in alleged shooting incident at Turkish border

Officials have denied involvement in an incident where an Afghan national was allegedly killed inside Turkish territory by shots fired from within Greece.

According to Turkish media reports, the incident took place near the Turkish border post of Edirne as Greek security forces opened fire against a group of undocumented migrants seeking to cross into the country.

The victim was reportedly taken to hospital where he died.

Speaking to Kathimerini, sources inside the Civil Protection Ministry rejected the allegation.

In a post on social media, Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said, “Turkey has a long history in instrumentalizing irregular migrants. It’s time [Turkey] stopped [spreading] fake news about Greek shootings in the Evros [region].”