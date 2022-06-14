NEWS

EU Covid certificate extended for a year

[AP]

The European Parliament and Council have agreed to grant a one-year extension to the EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC), allowing citizens to continue using their certificate to travel across the bloc past the regulation’s initial expiry date of June 30.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen the situation evolve constantly, and so have our tools. With over 1.8 billion certificates issued, two things are clear: the epidemiological situation can change fast, and the EU Digital Covid Certificate has been a key instrument to help us through the changing tides,” Didier Reynders, the EU commissioner for justice, said, hailing the agreement.

“We are committed to a return to unrestricted free movement and we welcome the decision taken by some member-states to lift all travel restrictions, including the presentation of a Covid certificate. Today’s deal will help us continue to facilitate free and safe travel, should a rise in infections make it necessary for member-states to temporarily reintroduce restrictions,” he added.

