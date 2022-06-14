Minister unveils new digital tools, including e-ID

Greek state-issued identification cards and driving licenses will be available in a wallet-style application for smartphones by the end of July, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Tuesday.

“We already piloted the ID card last Christmas in relation to Covid, so that users could have [proof of identity] together with their digital vaccination certificate. Now the ID will take on a more regular form and people will be able to circulate around the country with their ID and driving license on their phone,” Pierrakakis told Skai TV.

The minister, who has been responsible for spearheading a series of initiatives digitizing state procedures and documents, also announced a new citizen’s registration number that will replace the AMKA social security number and AFM tax ID. This new number will be featured on the new digital identification cards and will be used for downloading certificates from the gov.gr website.

The new ID will also come with a QR code that will be used in transactions with the state, Pierrakakis explained.

With regards to delays in launching the digital signature, Pierrakakis said that his ministry is in talks with the Banking Association to address concerns expressed by lenders about the scheme.