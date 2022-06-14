Thessaloniki man sentenced to 16 years for raping stepdaughter

A mixed jury court in Thessaloniki on Tuesday handed a 16-year prison sentence to a 48-year-old man for raping his stepdaughter over a period of two years, when she was a minor.

In May last year, the then 19-year-old victim from Stavroupoli told the police that her stepfather had been sexually abusing her since at least 2019 and that she decided to speak up when he tried to do again on Easter 2021. She said her mother had no inkling of her abuse.

The court found him guilty of child abuse and rape, without recognizing any mitigating factors. After his conviction, he returned to prison.

In his statement, the accused denied the charges, saying that the complaint was filed the complaint for reasons of “revenge.” Regarding the sexually explicit messages that he had allegedly sent to her phone, he claimed that the victim took his device and wrote them herself to incriminate him.