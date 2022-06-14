NEWS

13 unaccompanied minors depart Athens for relocation in Portugal

Thirteen unaccompanied minors departed from Athens airport on Tuesday for relocation in Portugal, the Migration and Asylum Ministry said on Tuesday.

The group comprises twelve boys and one girl from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Somalia.

Portugal has accepted a total of 247 unaccompanied children since the start of the Voluntary Resettlement Program in April 2020.

When another departure follows at the end of June, Portugal will have taken on half of the relocations it had agreed to.

A total of 1,233 unaccompanied minors have so far been relocated to 13 EU countries from Greece under the program. [AMNA]

