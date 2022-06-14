Sailing coach found guilty of sexually abusing minor, innocent of serial rape
A 39-year-old sailing coach was found unanimously guilty on Tuesday of sexually abusing a minor, his student, but was found innocent of her serial rape. The members of the court could not agree on the second charge, with four members voting against. The prosecutor had asked the court to find the defendant guilty of both crimes.
The trial is set to continue with the legal team of the defendant presenting their mitigating defenses, with sentencing to follow.