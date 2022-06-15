Microsoft training of civil servants bearing fruit

Some 3,500 civil service employees will have completed their digital skills training programs, organized in partnership with Microsoft, by the end of June, with the goal of increasing the number of trainees in 2023 by 50%.

Theodosis Michalopoulos, general manager for Microsoft in Greece, Cyprus and Malta, says the success rate in the exams that follow the training of civil servants is 77%, above the global average. Of the participants, 73% are civil servants and 27% are supervisors, with 55% from Attica and 45% from the rest of Greece.

Interior Minister Makis Voridis noted that the possibility of training being directly linked to scoring for civil servants is being considered.