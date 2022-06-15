Athens, Tehran in talks over Lana, Greek tankers

The seized Russian-flagged oil tanker Lana, (former Pegas) is seen anchored off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, April 19. [Vassilis Triandafyllou/Reuters]

Diplomatic contacts between Athens and Tehran for the release of the Russian tanker Lana with its cargo of Iranian oil, which was the reason behind the retaliatory seizure by Iran of two Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf, are reportedly at an advanced stage.

Government sources told Kathimerini there is now legal ground for a solution after last week’s ruling by a Greek court that the cargo of the Russian tanker – seized off Evia in April – was wrongly confiscated after a US request.

They added that in order for Iran to release the Greek tankers and their crews, no appeal must be lodged against last week’s court decision – by US authorities for example.

However, Iranian news agency Mehr, citing sources from the Iranian Ports and Shipping Authority, said Lana’s cargo will be returned to owner Gostar Samirom Services Construction & Executive Company.

The 115,000 dwt tanker remained anchored off Karystos Tuesday night.