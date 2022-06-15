NEWS

Greece appoints special envoy for Western Balkans

Greece’s Ambassador to Bucharest, Sofia Grammata, has been appointed Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, the ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

The decision, taken by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, shows that Greece “attaches primary importance to the consolidation of peace, security and stability” in the wider region, it added.

“In this regard, it promotes the consolidation of bilateral relations on the basis of respect for International Law, the International Law of the Sea and actively supports Western Balkans’ European perspective.”

Grammata took over as Greece’s envoy to Romania, with concurrent accreditation to Moldova in 2019. She had previously served as head of the Directorate for South East Europe of the Foreign Ministry. She will continue to perform her new duties in parallel with her existing ones.

