New Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Greek health authorities announced 9,288 new coronavirus cases for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Wednesday from 8,083 the previous day.

The National Public Health Agency recorded 15 deaths, three more than the previous count, and said there are also 103 patients on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,517,898 confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 30,049 fatalities, 95.6% of which concerned people with a serious underlying illness and/or aged over 70.