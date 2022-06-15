NEWS

New Covid-19 cases continue to rise

New Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Greek health authorities announced 9,288 new coronavirus cases for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Wednesday from 8,083 the previous day.

The National Public Health Agency recorded 15 deaths, three more than the previous count, and said there are also 103 patients on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,517,898  confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 30,049 fatalities, 95.6% of which concerned people with a serious underlying illness and/or aged over 70.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies
NEWS

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies

New Covid infections jump to 8,083
NEWS

New Covid infections jump to 8,083

EU Covid certificate extended for a year
NEWS

EU Covid certificate extended for a year

EU: Schengen travel restrictions badly checked amid pandemic
NEWS

EU: Schengen travel restrictions badly checked amid pandemic

Covid-19 cases on the rise but no reason for concern, expert says
NEWS

Covid-19 cases on the rise but no reason for concern, expert says

Daily Covid-19 deaths in single digits
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Daily Covid-19 deaths in single digits