Golden Dawn appeal trial adjourns until July 6

After a brief session on Wednesday, an appeals court in Athens hearing a request to overturn the prolonged prison terms of four former leading figures of the now-defunct neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party adjourned until July 6.

The new trial comes approximately 18 months after 18 leading figures, including leader Nikos Michaloliakos, and former MPs were convicted of operating a criminal organisation and handed sentences of up to 13 years and eight months.

The session began with former Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos’ defence lawyer seeking that the trial be postponed, citing reasons of ill health, while four more defendants – Ioannis Lagos, Elpidoforos Kalaritis, Anastasios Pandazis and Giorgos Stambellos – asked to be released from jail, arguing that themselves or their families have suffered irreparable damage.

The prosecutor, however, recommended rejecting all the requests.

The session was cut short shortly before 3 p.m., following a phone call claiming that there was a bomb in the building.

The judges’ decision will be announced in the next session.