Turkey lashes out at Germany over rebuke for stance on Greece

Turkey has lashed out at Germany over comments by its foreign minister expressing concern over the recent escalation of aggressive rhetoric against Greece and violations of the country’s airspace.

In a statement released on Thursday, the spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tanju Bilgic, dismissed German Foreign Minister Christian Wagner’s comments as “unacceptable” and accused him of being “biased.” 

“It is unacceptable for the German spokesperson to make unfounded allegations against our country, even though Greece is the party that violates our country’s airspace, conducts flights over our mainland and harasses our airplanes. We would like to remind you that Turkey is not the party that announced that it has frozen meetings [between the two sides], using the latest tension as an excuse. We invite you once again not to make any biased comments,” Bilgic said.

