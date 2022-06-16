Two domestic workers found innocent of theft

Two domestic workers were found innocent of theft due to a lack of evidence in a Thessaloniki courtroom on Thursday. The two had been accused by their 92-year-old employer of stealing 50 gold sovereigns stashed in a hidden compartment from his residence.

The prosecutor also called for charges to be dropped after police officers were unable to find any fingerprints at the scene of the crime and no incriminating evidence was found during a search of the women’s houses.

“We cannot judge on suspicions, we need evidence,” he said.

The 92-year-old man accused the women on the basis that they were the only people with access to his home. He also testified that he had seen one of the women leave his residence holding a bag, which he did not search through.