NEWS

Two domestic workers found innocent of theft

Two domestic workers found innocent of theft

Two domestic workers were found innocent of theft due to a lack of evidence in a Thessaloniki courtroom on Thursday. The two had been accused by their 92-year-old employer of stealing 50 gold sovereigns stashed in a hidden compartment from his residence.

The prosecutor also called for charges to be dropped after police officers were unable to find any fingerprints at the scene of the crime and no incriminating evidence was found during a search of the women’s houses.

“We cannot judge on suspicions, we need evidence,” he said.

The 92-year-old man accused the women on the basis that they were the only people with access to his home. He also testified that he had seen one of the women leave his residence holding a bag, which he did not search through.

Justice
READ MORE
Cyprus trial of UK man accused wife’s murder delayed
NEWS

Cyprus trial of UK man accused wife’s murder delayed

Court acquits ex-regional governor, convicts eight others over deadly 2017 flood
NEWS

Court acquits ex-regional governor, convicts eight others over deadly 2017 flood

Golden Dawn appeals trial begins, is immediately adjourned
NEWS

Golden Dawn appeals trial begins, is immediately adjourned

Golden Dawn appeal trial adjourns until July 6
NEWS

Golden Dawn appeal trial adjourns until July 6

Sailing coach found guilty of sexually abusing minor, innocent of serial rape
NEWS

Sailing coach found guilty of sexually abusing minor, innocent of serial rape

Thessaloniki man sentenced to 16 years for raping stepdaughter
NEWS

Thessaloniki man sentenced to 16 years for raping stepdaughter