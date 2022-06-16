New Covid-19 cases ease to 7,158

Greek health authorities announced 7,158 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic, down from 9,288 on Wednesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there were 8 virus-related deaths and said that there were currently 102 patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,525,056, with a total of 30,057 virus-related deaths over the same period.