Turkish, Greek defence ministers emphasize dialogue to ease tensions

Greek defense minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos (L) and Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar (R) at second day of NATO defense ministers' meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. [Oliver Hoslet/EPA]

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos at the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels and discussed maintaining dialogue to ease recently heightened tensions, Turkish media said on Thursday.

State broadcaster TRT Haber also said they discussed keeping communication lines open to solve problems and that focusing on positive bilateral agendas contributes to good neighbourly relations.

[Reuters]