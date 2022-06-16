NEWS

Turkish, Greek defence ministers emphasize dialogue to ease tensions

Turkish, Greek defence ministers emphasize dialogue to ease tensions
Greek defense minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos (L) and Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar (R) at second day of NATO defense ministers' meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. [Oliver Hoslet/EPA]

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos at the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels and discussed maintaining dialogue to ease recently heightened tensions, Turkish media said on Thursday.

State broadcaster TRT Haber also said they discussed keeping communication lines open to solve problems and that focusing on positive bilateral agendas contributes to good neighbourly relations.

[Reuters]

Turkey Defense
READ MORE
Effort under way to open communication channels
NEWS

Effort under way to open communication channels

Akar clashes with Greek MPs at NATO meeting
NEWS

Akar clashes with Greek MPs at NATO meeting

Erdogan issues threat of military force
NEWS

Erdogan issues threat of military force

Plan to foil mass migrant entry from Turkey
NEWS

Plan to foil mass migrant entry from Turkey

Erdogan, Bahceli to attend EFES-2022 military exercise
NEWS

Erdogan, Bahceli to attend EFES-2022 military exercise

Greece bracing for all possible scenarios
NEWS

Greece bracing for all possible scenarios