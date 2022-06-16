PM on exit from enhanced surveillance: A ‘painful cycle’ closes

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed on Thursday a decision by the Eurogroup to end Greece’s enhanced surveillance which began after the country exited its third and last bailout in 2018.

Eurozone finance ministers accepted a recommendation by the European Commission, based on its 14th enhanced surveillance report, stating that the country has “successfully delivered the bulk” of its policy commitments.

“Greece and the Greeks are welcoming, today, an important national success: our economy is now liberated from the regime of enhanced surveillance, with Eurogroup’s seal. This closes a painful cycle that opened 12 years ago,” he said in a written statement.

“And, at the same time, a new era of autonomous choices opens for the development of the country and the well-being of its citizens. Thus, after the lifting of capital restrictions and the repayment of IMF loans, the third goal set by the government from the beginning is achieved: the recovery of the [country’s] investment grade that unlocks even more opportunities for prosperity for all,” he added.