NEWS

Power Pass platform to open Friday

Power Pass platform to open Friday

The Power Pass platform where electricity customers can apply for rebates on the additional charges made in their power bills is set to open on Friday.

The rebates, which can range from 18 to 600 euros, will be provided for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The rebates amount to 60 percent of the additional charges levied on those bills, after deducting any subsidies already paid by the state and the power providers themselves.

The platform will remain open until June 30 and customers can expect to receive the rebates into their bank account by July 15. [AMNA]

Energy
READ MORE
Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war
ECONOMY

Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war

EU looks to east Mediterranean as gas alternative to Russia
NEWS

EU looks to east Mediterranean as gas alternative to Russia

Alexandroupoli set to become even busier
ECONOMY

Alexandroupoli set to become even busier

Greek appeals court overturns seizure of Iran tanker’s oil
NEWS

Greek appeals court overturns seizure of Iran tanker’s oil

Greek court overturns decision on US seizure of Iranian oil cargo
NEWS

Greek court overturns decision on US seizure of Iranian oil cargo

US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt, sources say
NEWS

US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt, sources say