Power Pass platform to open Friday

The Power Pass platform where electricity customers can apply for rebates on the additional charges made in their power bills is set to open on Friday.

The rebates, which can range from 18 to 600 euros, will be provided for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The rebates amount to 60 percent of the additional charges levied on those bills, after deducting any subsidies already paid by the state and the power providers themselves.

The platform will remain open until June 30 and customers can expect to receive the rebates into their bank account by July 15. [AMNA]