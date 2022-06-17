FM meets with Irish counterpart in Athens

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney in Athens on Friday. Coveney’s visit marks the first visit by an Irish foreign minister to Greece in 17 years.

The two ministers had a private meeting while broad deliberations between the two delegations were in progress.

The meeting focused on the further development of bilateral collaboration in a variety of sectors, along the lines of a roadmap that was recently drawn up and focuses on trade, the economy, culture, diaspora issues and others.

The two men will also talk about international and regional developments, with a particular emphasis on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Western Balkans, and the Middle East. [AMNA]