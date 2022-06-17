Health authorities announce 7,024 new cases of Covid-19

Greek health authorities announced 7,024 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 10 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Friday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 98 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,532,260, with a total of 30,070 virus-related deaths over the same period.