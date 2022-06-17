NEWS

Health authorities announce 7,024 new cases of Covid-19

Health authorities announce 7,024 new cases of Covid-19
[AP]

Greek health authorities announced 7,024 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 10 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Friday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 98 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,532,260, with a total of 30,070 virus-related deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Evangelos Venizelos released from hospital after medical tests
NEWS

Evangelos Venizelos released from hospital after medical tests

New Covid-19 cases ease to 7,158
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases ease to 7,158

Evangelos Venizelos undergoes hospitals tests following Covid-19 diagnosis
NEWS

Evangelos Venizelos undergoes hospitals tests following Covid-19 diagnosis

Covid spike not expected to put pressure on health system, says minister
NEWS

Covid spike not expected to put pressure on health system, says minister

New Covid-19 cases continue to rise
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases continue to rise

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies
NEWS

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies