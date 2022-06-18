NEWS

Not joining personal doctor scheme carries penalty

Not joining personal doctor scheme carries penalty

A ministerial decision published on Friday details the counterincentives designed to encourage citizens to register with the new personal doctor scheme, an initiative seeking to streamline primary healthcare and referrals for specialist consultations and tests in the National Health System (ESY).

Starting on October 1, insured individuals who have not signed up for the new service will have to pay 10% more for prescribed medicines, diagnostic tests and procedures, for treatment at a private medical center and for all other services provided by the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY). Those costs will go up another 10% on January 1 if the insured individual still fails to comply with the new rules. 

Under the new scheme, each person insured with EOPYY signs up with a local general practitioner or pathologist who will be their first point of contact for any health complaints or issues.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek state to sue Novartis for 214 million euros
NEWS

Greek state to sue Novartis for 214 million euros

Covid spike not expected to put pressure on health system, says minister
NEWS

Covid spike not expected to put pressure on health system, says minister

WHO convenes experts to decide if monkeypox is an emergency
NEWS

WHO convenes experts to decide if monkeypox is an emergency

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies
NEWS

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies

Medicinal cannabis processing plant to begin operations in Corinthia in July
ECONOMY

Medicinal cannabis processing plant to begin operations in Corinthia in July

Blood drive at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday
NEWS

Blood drive at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday