Not joining personal doctor scheme carries penalty

A ministerial decision published on Friday details the counterincentives designed to encourage citizens to register with the new personal doctor scheme, an initiative seeking to streamline primary healthcare and referrals for specialist consultations and tests in the National Health System (ESY).

Starting on October 1, insured individuals who have not signed up for the new service will have to pay 10% more for prescribed medicines, diagnostic tests and procedures, for treatment at a private medical center and for all other services provided by the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY). Those costs will go up another 10% on January 1 if the insured individual still fails to comply with the new rules.

Under the new scheme, each person insured with EOPYY signs up with a local general practitioner or pathologist who will be their first point of contact for any health complaints or issues.