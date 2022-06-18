Six found guilty in retrial for killing of Bakari Henderson

Six people charged with the beating to death of US citizen Bakari Henderson on the island of Zakynthos in July 2017 were found guilty in a retrial by a second-level court on Friday.

Specifically, five defendants were found guilty of intentional fatal bodily harm, and one was found guilty of fatal bodily harm.

The court handed down a ten-year jail sentence to one defendant, eight-year sentences to four defendants and a five-year sentence to another defendant.

The defence lawyers said they were satisfied with the verdict.

But Christos Kaklamanis, a lawyer representing Henderson’s family, said his family “would request, when that becomes feasible, that the Supreme Court revoke the decision.”

The retrial at second level occurred after an appeals court prosecutor appealed against the first verdict issued by a Patras court in 2018.

Henderson, an American tourist, was beaten to death by Serb nationals on Zakynthos in July 2017

The attack was captured in a video as the 22-year-old was beaten to death by a mob outside a bar. Nine of the alleged attackers went on trial and six were found guilty of deadly assault, but not murder. A prosecutor then argued that the original criminal treatment of the case was not commensurate with the gravity of the crime and ordered a retrial.

The case has atrracted the interest of US Vice President Kamala Harris who raised the issue of the trial with Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis in March. [AMNA, Ekathimerini]