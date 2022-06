Police have launched an investigation after a man, reported to be a gas station owner, was gunned down in his business on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. in the north-eastern Athens suburb of Gerakas.

At least three people are believed to have committed the killing, which has been described as a mafia-style execution.

The perpetrators arrived at the gas station in a white van, got out, shot the man and escaped.