University entry exam results to be sent by SMS

University entry exam results to be sent by SMS

Candidates who took part in the nationwide university entry exams will once again be able to receive their grades and the university department in which they were admitted in a text message on their mobile phone, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said this week.

Students must register or confirm their mobile phone on the website of the Ministry of Education (smsresults.minedu.gov.gr) in the main portal of the government administration (gov.gr), through a special application that will be available until June 24.

Kerameus also said that the grades in the compulsory courses of the exams will be published after June 30, while an effort is being made to publish all results before August 15.

