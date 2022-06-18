Dendias: Greece ‘deconstructs Turkey’s unfounded claims’ with arguments

Resolving disputes between countries can be achieved only on the basis of respect for the fundamental principles of International Law, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated in an interview with Naftemboriki newspaper on Saturday.

One such key fundamental principle “is the protection of territorial sovereignty of all states,” he said.

“We are facing an unprecedented escalation of Turkish provocations and at the same time an occasional escalation in the field, where the neo-Ottoman revisionism is projected upon,” he was quoted as saying.

During this escalation, “we respond strongly, but calmly” while through a series of arguments “we deconstruct, one by one, the unfounded and non-existent allegations of the Turkish side.”

Dendias noted that Greece is sincere when it voices its intention to keep the channels of communications with Ankara open.

Referring to Greece-Russia relations, Dendias noted that when the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis came to power three years ago, relations with Russia were at “a rather mediocre level” and that “we made great efforts to restore a level of mutual understanding with a country with which we have historical, religious and cultural ties dating back centuries.”

But the Russian invasion and the war in Ukraine “interrupted the upward trajectory of our relations, and this happened not by our country’s responsibility.”

He then pointed out Greece’s leading role in the EU accession course of countries in the Western Balkans, calling it “a historical duty to help these countries progress along the path of reforms and economic growth.”

Asked about when will Greece’s collaboration memoranda with neighboring North Macedonia be ratified, Dendias said “when national interests and the Greek parliament’s schedule allow for it.”

[AMNA]