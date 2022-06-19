NEWS

Coast Guard rescues 108 from migrant vessel, four missing

Coast Guard rescues 108 from migrant vessel, four missing

The Hellenic Coast Guard rescued 108 people (21 children, 24 women, and 63 men) from an adrift vessel that was taking on water, compounded by difficult weather, near the island of Delos in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to those rescued, four people are still missing. The situation was exacerbated by difficult weather in the area.

The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation to find the missing four people utilizing both aerial and surface vessels.

According to the coast guard, none of the ship’s passengers were wearing a life jacket, nor was there any life saving equipment on board.  

A total of three patrol boats and one tugboat were involved in the rescue operation. The migrants were taken to Mykonos.

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire breaks out at Eleonas refugee camp
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Eleonas refugee camp

13 unaccompanied minors to relocate in Portugal
NEWS

13 unaccompanied minors to relocate in Portugal

Migrant killed, 17 hurt as truck crashes fleeing Greek police
NEWS

Migrant killed, 17 hurt as truck crashes fleeing Greek police

Greek Ombudsman reveals 308 cases of abuse by security forces in 2021
NEWS

Greek Ombudsman reveals 308 cases of abuse by security forces in 2021

Court greenlights new migrant camp in Leros, cancels plan for Lamia
NEWS

Court greenlights new migrant camp in Leros, cancels plan for Lamia

Border police arrest 5 alleged human traffickers
NEWS

Border police arrest 5 alleged human traffickers