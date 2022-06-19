Coast Guard rescues 108 from migrant vessel, four missing

The Hellenic Coast Guard rescued 108 people (21 children, 24 women, and 63 men) from an adrift vessel that was taking on water, compounded by difficult weather, near the island of Delos in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to those rescued, four people are still missing. The situation was exacerbated by difficult weather in the area.

The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation to find the missing four people utilizing both aerial and surface vessels.

According to the coast guard, none of the ship’s passengers were wearing a life jacket, nor was there any life saving equipment on board.

A total of three patrol boats and one tugboat were involved in the rescue operation. The migrants were taken to Mykonos.