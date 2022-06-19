NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 5,689 new cases, 8 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 5,689 new coronavirus cases, along with 8 deaths, for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Sunday.

An estimated 864 of those infections were re-infections, the National Public Health Agency said.

There are also 101 patients on ventilators, down from 110 last Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,545,112 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which an estimated 148,251, or 4 percent, are reinfections, along with 30,087 fatalities, 95.6% of which concerned people with a serious underlying illness and/or aged over 70.

